De Rossi fit to face Atalanta

By Football Italia staff

Daniele De Rossi has been included in Roma’s squad to face Atalanta on Saturday after recovering from his ankle problem.

There had been fears that De Rossi would miss the match due to an injury he picked up an training, but he has been passed fit.

The midfielder’s return leaves Alessandro Florenzi as the Giallorossi’s only absence.

Roma squad for Atalanta: Alisson, Lobont, Szczesny; Manolas, Mario Rui, Fazio, Vermaelen, Peres, Juan Jesus, Rudiger; Gerson, De Rossi, Perotti, Strootman, Grenier, Paredes, Nainggolan; Salah, El Shaarawy, Totti, Dzeko

