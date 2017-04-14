Advisor: Everything to keep Gigio

By Football Italia staff

The advisor to Milan’s new owners insists they “will do our best to keep” goalkeeping starlet Gianluigi Donnarumma at the club.

Speaking to Milan TV on Friday, Han Li – also the right-hand man to new Milan President Yonghong Li – added the Chinese consortium would look to emulate Juventus, whom he viewed as “an example”.

“We must return to the positions we’re competing for, the top positions,” he asserted.

“We must go step by step to get back there, logically and in accordance with a long-term perspective.

“Our objective in the short term is instead to return to the Champions League, partly because it would be a source of pride for all the fans and, of course, also from an economic perspective.

“Donnarumma? I reiterate that Donnarumma is one of Milan’s most important players, one of their pillars. We’ll do our best to keep him here.

“Juventus-Barcelona? We must return to the Champions League, this competition is of the utmost importance to us.

“The Juventus Stadium impressed me and so did the atmosphere. From this perspective, they’re way ahead and we’ll use them as an example.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.