Post new comment

The Derby della Madonnina could well be decided by Mauro Icardi and Carlos Bacca, who are growing more different, writes Susy Campanale .

San Siro is La Scala del Calcio and centre-stage in this operatic production will be Inter hitman Mauro Icardi and Milan forward Carlos Bacca. The Inter v Milan betting odds would suggest one of these men will be decisive.

Bacca has always been a proficient poacher, often disappearing from games for long periods until he pops up with the winner. It’s an old technique in my view perfected by ex-Juventus hero David Trezeguet – the seemingly ineffectual performance is really just lulling defenders into a false sense of security so he can ghost into space behind them and tap in a tantalising cross. Not noticing they are there for the rest of the match is all part of a cunning plan. That’s what they’d like us to believe, anyway, and if we are fans of that team, we’re happy to go along with the idea.

Does that approach still work in the modern game, though? Is it even enough for a well-paid centre-forward to simply score goals and do absolutely nothing else? Andrea Belotti is the striker of the future, constantly harassing defenders and earning numerous free kicks in midfield.

Icardi started out as something of a Bacca figure. For years he had to stand in the box and wait for the service to come in, ensuring he was lethal when given the opportunity. Like all young, selfish centre-forwards, he’d rarely pass the ball, let alone allow someone else the chance to take the glory. Part of that was down to Inter’s style of play and it became apparent in the later Roberto Mancini era that there was only one real plan for getting goals – give it to Icardi.

Perhaps understandably, the now-24-year-old got fed up of this situation and started putting himself about, encouraging teammates to get in on the scoring act too. He had 16 Serie A assists in four seasons between Sampdoria and Inter, but nine already this term. His own hit-rate hasn’t suffered at all, currently on 20 goals in 29 games, and his increased work helped the Nerazzurri become more than a one-trick pony.

Vincenzo Montella has tried to get Bacca more involved in the Milan team play, but at 30 the Colombian might be too old to learn new tricks. In 71 competitive games for the Rossoneri, Bacca provided 34 goals and just seven assists. It’s no wonder the Coach is asking for a Belotti-like figure next season, someone Icardi can learn from too.

The Argentine has never scored against Milan, but this derby might be the time he breaks that taboo.

