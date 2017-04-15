Pioli makes Milan Derby pledge

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Pioli is not shaken by Inter’s recent poor form and pledged “a fantastic Derby della Madonnina” with rivals Milan today.

It kicks off at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT), click here for a match preview.

“We are working hard every day to achieve success. It’s a game that everyone in the city cares about and very important for us too. We don’t want to let our fans down in Italy, in China or all over the world,” said the Coach in a Press conference.

“Milan are a very strong side with a smart Coach. Their recent form has been pretty strong and we certainly can’t underestimate them.”

It’s the first all-Chinese Milan Derby, as after Suning Group bought Inter, this week the Rossoneri were taken over by Yonghong Li.

“I tell our fans in China, just as those in Italy and all over the world: we will do everything possible to give a fantastic Derby della Madonnina and three points.

“Suning are paying close attention to the transfer market developments, as they want to take every opportunity possible and I am certain they’ll do all they can this summer.

“Suning are very enthusiastic and have big ambitions, but above all they support us every day. Our objective is to get back to the top of world football.

“Steven Zhang is young, but focused, intelligent and determined. He is interested in every aspect of the club and his presence offers everyone a sense of calm and encouragement.”

Inter are on a slump with one point from three games and it’s perhaps no coincidence that happened during Roberto Gagliardini’s injury.

“Gagliardini arrived in January, but has rapidly become one of the most important players in the squad. Having said that, the absence of one player cannot be an alibi for defeat. He’ll try to be there for the derby and is recovering well.

“Geoffrey Kondogbia is a very talented player, but like everyone he needs confidence to continue churning out strong performances.”

