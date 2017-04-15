NEWS
Saturday April 15 2017
PSG join Bernardeschi chase
By Football Italia staff

Paris Saint-Germain are the latest candidates for Fiorentina and Italy talent Federico Bernardeschi.

The 23-year-old is hot property for this summer after scoring 13 goals with five assists in 36 competitive games.

According to reports coming in from France, PSG are also interested and currently lining up a proposal for Bernardeschi.

They join a long list of suitors, including Inter, Juventus, Milan, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Barcelona.

He primarily plays on the right wing, but can also work on the left or in a more central supporting role.

Bernardeschi is under contract with Fiorentina until June 2019 and the price-tag is in the region of €40m.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies