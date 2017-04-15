PSG join Bernardeschi chase

By Football Italia staff

Paris Saint-Germain are the latest candidates for Fiorentina and Italy talent Federico Bernardeschi.

The 23-year-old is hot property for this summer after scoring 13 goals with five assists in 36 competitive games.

According to reports coming in from France, PSG are also interested and currently lining up a proposal for Bernardeschi.

They join a long list of suitors, including Inter, Juventus, Milan, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Barcelona.

He primarily plays on the right wing, but can also work on the left or in a more central supporting role.

Bernardeschi is under contract with Fiorentina until June 2019 and the price-tag is in the region of €40m.

