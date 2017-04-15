No Milinkovic-Savic release clause

By Football Italia staff

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic’s new Lazio contract to June 2022 does not have a €50m release clause, insisted his agent.

The Serbian midfielder penned the deal this week, ending transfer speculation around the likes of Juventus, Inter and Chelsea.

However, reports emerged that there was a €50m release clause as part of the agreement, opening up that door to the exit.

“I don’t know who put this rumour around and why, but we never talked about a release clause,” representative Mateja Kezman told Lalaziosiamonoi.

“I do not work around those principles. In my work, my main idea is that everyone is happy after a contract is signed: player, club and agent.

“I can therefore assure you we are all very happy with Milinkovic’s new deal.”

