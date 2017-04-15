Zamparini: 'Almost cried for Dybala'

By Football Italia staff

Maurizio Zamparini “almost cried” seeing Paulo Dybala score for Juventus against Barcelona and advised Napoli to sign Palermo’s Ilija Nestorovski.

The former Palermo President has just sold the club to Paul Baccaglini, but despite his reputation for hiring and firing Coaches, he did have a wonderful eye for new talent.

Among those who made their mark in Sicily are Luca Toni, Edinson Cavani, Javier Pastore and Champions League sensation Dybala.

“The other day I saw Dybala scoring two goals against Barcelona and I almost cried,” confessed Zamparini to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“Like Pastore and Cavani, he was my discovery and it is always moving to see them so successful around Europe.

“I also sent (Napoli President Aurelio) De Laurentiis a message: if you’d signed Dybala like I told you to, then you’d have won the Scudetto by now.

“I advised him that Nestorovski is the new Gonzalo Higuain, so he should think about it!”

The 27-year-old Macedonia international was snapped up last summer for just €500,000.

Nestorovski scored 10 goals with three assists in 32 Serie A games for Palermo.

