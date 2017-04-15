Report: Insigne at Napoli until 2022

By Football Italia staff

According to multiple reports, Lorenzo Insigne is very close to a new five-year Napoli contract with no release clause or image rights.

The negotiations have been dragging on for months and finally seem to be at a breakthrough.

Rai Sport, the Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport all claim Insigne’s agents have worked out a deal with the club to June 2022.

There were several sticking points that have at last been resolved.

The first was to do with image rights and Insigne has agreed to sign those over to the club, as per his previous contract.

The wages will increase to almost €4m per season, which with bonuses will be bumped up to the requested €4.1m net.

Most importantly, the contract will not include a release clause.

It’s reported Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis had wanted to introduce the €100m clause, which would be even higher than the €90m one activated by Juventus for Gonzalo Higuain.

This is an important step for the 25-year-old, who is the only native Neapolitan in the squad.

He is on a career-best run of 16 goals and 10 assists in 42 competitive games this season.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.