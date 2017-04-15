Osvaldo: 'Smoked with Buffon and Prandelli'

By Football Italia staff

Dani Osvaldo claims he “used to smoke in the Italy locker room with Gigi Buffon” and Coach Cesare Prandelli.

The striker, who retired seven months ago to focus on his music career, spoke to Fox Sport Radio in Argentina and revealed a curious titbit.

“I used to smoke in the Italy locker room, but I wasn’t alone,” said Osvaldo.

“I would smoke in there with Buffon and the Coach.”

Considering the time-frame, Osvaldo is likely referring to Prandelli, who was on the Azzurri bench from 2010 to 2014.

Prandelli famously introduced the ‘code of ethics’ to the Nazionale, which would bar players who went over the line either in their public or private lives.

It would not exactly be news that Juventus goalkeeper Buffon smokes and it is by no means particularly unusual, as Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan has confessed many times to being a smoker.

