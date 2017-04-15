Materazzi: 'Medel problem for Inter'

By Football Italia staff

Former Inter hero Marco Materazzi can see huge improvements in Mauro Icardi, but Gary Medel “could be a problem” in defence.

The Derby della Madonnina kicks off today at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT), click here for a match preview.

“If I were in charge, I’d go for a 4-3-3 formation: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, Murillo, Miranda, Ansaldi; Gagliardini, Medel, Joao Mario; Candreva, Icardi, Perisic,” Matrix told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Medel has done really well in a three-man defence, but he is still adapting to a role that isn’t his. Against physical forwards, it could be a problem.

“If you play with three at the back against Milan, you risk struggling in the one-on-one situations. You force the wingers to be full-backs and then three centre-backs to deal with Carlos Bacca alone.

“It’s better to play 4-3-3 with Medel or even Roberto Gagliardini in midfield. It’s in the middle of the park that Milan have their reference points.

“Icardi scores 20 goals per league, which seems pretty good to me. He has also learned to work outside his comfort zone and now does things he didn’t used to.

“The team chooses its leader, aside from who wears the captain’s armband. Icardi seems no less of a leader than anyone else.”

While the Rossoneri are on the way back up, Inter are coming off two consecutive defeats to Sampdoria and Crotone.

“Often the favourite does not win the derby and Inter certainly aren’t the favourites right now. The side didn’t do what it needed to at Crotone, but you cannot play the derby with fear.

“Milan have their own identity, regardless of who plays, and a very tough to beat. Their Coach Vincenzo Montella makes the difference, as he understood the limitations of his squad and worked around them. He’s very intelligent to do that.

“Having said all that, Inter fans have reason to feel confident. We – and I reiterate that, we – are Inter. I could’ve been frightened when facing the legends Milan had back then, but with all due respect for Montella’s side, I don’t see that same calibre today

“I believe Inter will win the derby 2-1 today and the other side to enter the Europa League, assuming they don’t suddenly collapse, are Atalanta.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.