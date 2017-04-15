Gattuso: 'Milan derby about respect'

By Football Italia staff

Gennaro Gattuso warns the Milan Derby is in or out for Europe, but he “prefers to remember the respect between Milan and Inter.”

It kicks off at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT), click here for a match preview.

“Whoever loses today can say goodbye to Europe, so therefore I hope Milan win, even if Inter are more dangerous after their recent results, like a wounded animal,” Gattuso told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Fortunately Milan are playing with their white kit today. It brings good luck and last time out we couldn’t see who was playing for which team.

“I could look back over many derbies, including the 2003 Champions League semi-final or my assist for Kaka. But I prefer to remember the respect between Milan and Inter.

“We had a strong rivalry and there were some heavy knocks, but nothing evil. Those were intense and marvellous years. I'd love to play today even for just five minutes, as I'd be pressing everyone from the fans to the stewards."

Gattuso was asked which of the current crop could have played in his great Rossoneri side.

“Gianluigi Donnarumma, definitely, but also Giacomo Bonaventura, because he knows how to do everything. Ignazio Abate was already in some of my era.”

Now that Milan have been taken over by Chinese investor Yonghong Li, would Rino consider a return to San Siro as Coach?

“I am on my path now and I am proud. If they were to call, it would be impossible to say no to Milan, as this club has always been in my heart,” confessed the Pisa tactician.

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.