Liveblog: Serie A Super Easter Saturday

By Football Italia staff

Join us for all the build-up and action from today’s 10 Serie A games, from the Milan Derby through Roma-Atalanta, Pescara-Juventus, Fiorentina-Empoli and Genoa-Lazio to Napoli-Udinese.

We begin this Easter weekend at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT) with the Derby della Madonnina, as Inter in crisis open up the new post-Silvio Berlusconi era for Milan in a showdown for European qualification.

At 14.00 UK (13.00 GMT), second-placed Roma have a tough test against high-flying Atalanta, albeit with Papu Gomez, while leaders Juventus visit Zdenek Zeman’s Pescara.

It’s the Tuscan Derby in Florence with Fiorentina-Empoli, Lazio go to Genoa with the return of Coach Ivan Juric and Palermo debut under their latest tactician against Bologna.

There should be plenty of goals and entertainment in Torino-Crotone and Cagliari-Chievo.

Sassuolo try to end their negative streak by hosting on-form Sampdoria at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT).

And the round concludes at 19.45 UK (18.45 GMT) with Napoli welcoming Duvan Zapata’s Udinese.

Live Blog Serie A Super Easter Saturday

