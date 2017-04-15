Candreva: 'Angry Inter in the Derby'

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Candreva wants Inter to “transform this anger into determination” in the Derby della Madonnina with rivals Milan.

It kicks off at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT), follow all the build-up and action from today’s 10 Serie A games on the LIVEBLOG.

“We are coming off a terrible week, the Coach is angry and we are too,” Candreva told Inter Channel after one point from three rounds.

“We want to transform this anger into determination and results on the pitch.

“Today I’d like to see the Inter of the last few months with enthusiasm and desire to do battle. The Derby is a special game, a delicate situation, and we’ll try to bring it home.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.