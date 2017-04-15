Bacca: 'Derby like a Cup Final'

Carlos Bacca assures Milan “minds were only on the match” during the takeover week. “A derby is like a Cup Final.”

“We focused only on the game this week. They were long days for Silvio Berlusconi, Adriano Galliani and Rocco Maiorino, but we players worked with our minds only on the match,” the Colombian told Milan TV.

“I thank Berlusconi and his family for all they’ve done over these 31 years, just as I thank Galliani and Maiorino for bringing me here. I’ll always give my everything for this jersey.

“This is the most important game, as if we play with our spirit, then we can well against a strong side. A derby is like a Cup Final.

“Scoring a goal in the derby is so exciting, but as a striker I always aim to get the ball in the net, regardless of the fixture.

“I am in good shape and I can feel everyone has faith in me. That is important for a player.”

