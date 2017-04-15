Fassone: 'Derby quirk of fate'

By Football Italia staff

Milan director Marco Fassone admits to “a strange quirk of fate” as he begins his job as CEO against his former club Inter in the derby.

The Derby della Madonnina kicks off at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT), follow the build-up and action on the Liveblog.

“It is an emotional moment. It’s a strange quirk of fate that I ended my last experience as a club director with Inter-Milan and I begin again on the other side with another derby,” the new Rossoneri CEO told Sky Sport Italia and Mediaset Premium.

Fassone is part of the board of directors coming in after Yonghong Li bought the club from Silvio Berlusconi, ending a 31-year reign.

“Yesterday was one of celebration, from today we get down to work and do our talking on the pitch.

“I saw the right mix of tension, calm, excitement and self-belief. I’ll have a chance to get to know the squad better, but I do see the right attitude.”

Fassone said in his presentation Press conference that Milan would try to lock goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma down to a new contract.

“We started yesterday and I repeat that Donnarumma is a priority who can represent the future of Milan. Over the next few days we’ll be able to talk in a more concrete manner.

“I think there is a different approach compared to when Erick Thohir bought Inter from Massimo Moratti. The ideas and ambitions of this new club are long-term, certainly more so compared to what we could sense when Inter were sold a few years ago.”

