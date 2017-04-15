Andriy Shevchenko, Inter assassin

By Football Italia staff

When Inter head onto the pitch to face their city rivals at San Siro today, the Nerazzurri could be forgiven for breathing a sigh of relief at the fact Andriy Shevchenko won’t be lining-up for Milan.

The Ukrainian’s 14 goals in this fixture make him the all-time Derby della Madonnina top-scorer, cementing his legendary status in the red and black half of the city.

Shevchenko’s first taste of the Milan derby was to be a sign of things to come. With his side trailing 1-0 to a Ronaldo goal on October 23, 1999; the striker was brought on for Oliver Bierhoff after 68 minutes. Just four minutes later, the 23-year-old grabbed an equaliser and George Weah’s late equaliser won the game. Sheva would go on to be Capocannoniere in that campaign.

The forward would continue to be a thorn in the side of the Beneamata, scoring twice in a 6-0 win in May 2001 which remains the biggest ever Derby della Madonnina triumph.

When Milan and Inter met in an ill-tempered Champions League Semi-Final in 2003, it would of course be Shevchenko who got the crucial away goal which sent the Rossoneri to the final.

Receiving a pass from Clarence Seedorf, the striker took the ball inside Ivan Cordoba, before calmly lifting it over Francesco Toldo and into the net. Obafem

Martins equalised late on, but the away goal took Milan through after a 0-0 draw in the first leg. Shevchenko then scored the winning penalty in the shoot-out against Juventus in the Final.

The Diavolo’s run the the 2005 final also featured a meeting with their neighbours, and Sheva grabbed two goals in a 5-0 aggregate triumph.

After a move to Chelsea, Shevchenko’s ill-fated return to Milan saw him manage just six minutes in the Derby, in which he was unable to find the back of the net.

He hadn’t lost his knack for punishing the Nerazzurri though, scoring against them in the Champions League Group Stages in 2009 and he wound down his career with first club Dynamo Kiev.

Andriy Shevchenko in the Derby della Madonnina:

Serie A: 14 games, eight goals

Champions League: Four games, three goals

Coppa Italia: Two games, three goals

