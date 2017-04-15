Ausilio: 'Inter speak with action'

By Football Italia staff

Inter director Piero Ausilio assures they are working on the play with Coach Stefano Pioli next season, but “Europe is our duty.”

The Derby della Madonnina kicks off at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT), follow the build-up and action on the Liveblog.

“I saw the team worked well and prepared for this game in the best way. We’ll get our answers on the field and I am convinced they’ll be the answers we were looking for,” the Inter director of sport told Mediaset Premium.

“Europe is our duty and the objective we have for this season. In terms of prestige, we need to be in the Champions League and winning titles, but we’re already well aware of the reality of the situation.

“The Champions League dream was cultivated following last season’s results. Stefano Pioli arrived at Inter to find a team that needed to discover its identity and he gave them that in a very short space of time.

“We have ideas and strategies for the future, following the right profiles for us and carrying on the plan with Pioli for next season. Our idea is to work in silence and let our hard work do the talking.”

