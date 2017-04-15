NEWS
Saturday April 15 2017
Pjanic: ‘Pescara not easy’
By Football Italia staff

Miralem Pjanic insists Pescara “will not be an easy game” for Juventus and wants the same desire as the Barcelona game.

The Bianconeri face Zdenek Zeman’s side at the Adriatico, with Scudetto rivals Roma facing Atalanta at the same time.

“We respect all our opponents, it won’t be an easy game,” Pjanic warned, speaking to Sky ahead of kick-off.

“Obviously there’s more talk about the Barcelona game, but these three points are very important and we’ll try to go onto the pitch with the same desire to win.”

