Zapata: ‘Milan earned the draw’

By Football Italia staff

Milan defender Cristian Zapata says “a draw was a fair result” against Inter, and his late equaliser is “a demonstration” that Europe is possible.

The Rossoneri were 2-0 down to their city rivals at the break, but the centre-back snatched a 97th-minute equaliser with the help of goal-line technology for a dramatic comeback.

“I did my best, in the end I managed to get a toe on the ball,” Zapata told Premium Sport after the final whistle.

“I’m happy to have been able to score. It was a very intense derby, both teams played well and in the end the draw was a fair result.

“We didn’t give up and in the end we managed to equalise. We defend this shirt, we fight for it every time. We’re on the right track.

“In terms of Europe, we can do, today is a demonstration of that.”

