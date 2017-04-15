NEWS
Saturday April 15 2017
Zapata: ‘Milan earned the draw’
By Football Italia staff

Milan defender Cristian Zapata says “a draw was a fair result” against Inter, and his late equaliser is “a demonstration” that Europe is possible.

The Rossoneri were 2-0 down to their city rivals at the break, but the centre-back snatched a 97th-minute equaliser with the help of goal-line technology for a dramatic comeback.

“I did my best, in the end I managed to get a toe on the ball,” Zapata told Premium Sport after the final whistle.

“I’m happy to have been able to score. It was a very intense derby, both teams played well and in the end the draw was a fair result.

“We didn’t give up and in the end we managed to equalise. We defend this shirt, we fight for it every time. We’re on the right track.

“In terms of Europe, we can do, today is a demonstration of that.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies