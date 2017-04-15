Marotta: ‘Great relationship with Allegri’

By Football Italia staff

Giuseppe Marotta assures Juventus have “a great relationship” with Max Allegri with “the premises to move forward”.

The Coach has won the double in each of his two seasons in Turin, and is going for the Treble this season.

Despite that, there have been rumours that he could leave the club in the summer, with Arsenal said to be interested in his services.

“Allegri is not a topical issue,” Marotta shrugged, speaking to Mediaset ahead of today’s match with Pescara.

“We opened a winning cycle, there’s a great relationship between us with the premises to move forward. We’re focused on this game and the next one [with Barcelona] to go forward.

“The deserved 3-0 isn’t enough to go there and play carelessly, there’s the page of anthology with Paris Saint-Germain which should be read and interpreted.

“We know that we’re facing a strong team, we need to face them head-on as Allegri will do.”

