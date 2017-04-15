Montella: ‘Inter wasted time’

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella says Milan’s 97th-minute equaliser was justified as “Inter wasted time for the last 25 minutes”.

The Rossoneri were 2-0 down at half-time in today’s Derby della Madonnina, but fought back to earn a dramatic point thanks to Cristian Zapata's equaliser at the death. Click here for a match report, or see how it all unfolded on the Liveblog.

“I thought the protests were about whether or not it was a goal,” Montella explained to Premium Sport after the match.

“Inter wasted time for the last 25 minutes, the referee noticed and gave adequate stoppage time.

“The fourth official told us that instead of five minutes of injury time there would be six. There was a lot of time wasting [Daniele] Orstato did really well.”

Montella also gave his thoughts on the match, and praised his players for their comeback.

“I saw 30 minutes of the first half where the team played an excellent game, we could have been more clinical and moved the ball more quickly.

“In the final 15 minutes [of the half] we got a double-whammy of goals. It was improbable for us to lose the match like that.

“In the second half there was a great reaction, a feat. Coming back from two goals down in the derby is something exceptional.

“In the first game I saw them cheer, this time I celebrated more than I usually do, I now understand the joy the Inter players felt in the first game.

“This draw is worth something extra in comparison, because there are fewer games left.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.