Icardi: ‘Sickening result for Inter’

By Football Italia staff

Mauro Icardi admits Inter “need to work harder” after a “sickener” of a result against Milan.

The Nerazzurri led today’s Derby della Madonnina 2-0 at half-time, but allowed their city rivals back into it and Cristian Zapata snatched a 97th-minute equaliser.

“We’re going home with our heads down, to concede a goal like that… we’re sickened,” Icardi admitted, speaking to Inter Channel.

“In the dressing room we had decided to push after the restart to finish the game, but we weren’t able to make it 3-0.

“We need to improve in this aspect, because we had the chance to close it out today. We’ll do our best until the end of the season, we played a good game today and you could see the spirit.

“At the end of the day though, we had to win.

“Sometimes we’re presumptuous, we think that everything is easy but it’s not. The others are good too, and we need to work harder.”

