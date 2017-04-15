Pioli: ‘Play to the whistle!’

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Pioli laments Inter “had to stay in the game until the end” against Milan and fumes “you talk too much about my future”.

The former Lazio boss was under pressure going into today’s Derby della Madonnina, after two defeats in a row and no wins in three.

It appeared as though his side would claim a vital win, as the Nerazzurri led 2-0 at half-time, but the Diavolo secured a point with a dramatic 97th-minute equaliser.

“The fourth official told me the match would finish at 51.30,” Pioli revealed, speaking to Premium Sport after the match.

“But then the game ends when the referee blows his whistle. We should have been more attentive, the team had to stay in the game until the very end.

“It’s a shame, because after some difficulty at the start we’d done well. I’m very disappointed, because it’s a derby and we could have gone above them in the table.

“It was a game where we had to suffer, we tried to be aggressive early and that left some room for our opponents, then we covered more and restarted.

“It was the right choice, it’s just too bad we had those two lapses of concentration on set pieces. We need to do a little more in that regard.

“My future? You talk too much about my future, I’m not worried and nor should you be. We had a big disappointment today, but the only result will be the one we have at the end of the season.

“We’re disappointed but we have to stay strong because there are still important games to come to recover our League position.

“The Europa League race isn’t over yet.”

