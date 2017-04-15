HT: Higuain show in Pescara

By Football Italia staff

Gonzalo Higuain bagged a brace to give Juventus the 2-0 half-time lead away to Zdenek Zeman’s Pescara.

The Bianconeri were fresh from a 3-0 Champions League quarter-final victory over Barcelona and rested several key players ahead of Wednesday’s second leg at Camp Nou. Leonardo Bonucci was suspended, but Paulo Dybala, Mario Mandzukic and Gonzalo Higuain kept their places. Pescara were bottom of Serie A, but had drawn with Milan and Empoli coming into this clash. Cesare Bovo sat out a ban with Alberto Gilardino, Davide Vitturini, Guglielmo Stendardo and flu-ridden Ahmad Benali.

Zdenek Zeman’s men were fired up, so within the opening three minutes Gaston Brugman had tested Neto and Sulley Muntari was booked for a crunching tackle on Dybala.

The deadlock was broken when Juan Cuadrado first forced a save from Vincenzo Fiorillo, then pulled the loose ball back for unmarked Gonzalo Higuain to tap in. That was his 200th League goal in Europe between La Liga and Serie A (107 for Real Madrid, 71 Napoli and 22 Juventus).

Higuain’s spectacular flick and volley was deflected on to the side-netting, but his other goal did arrive when Mario Mandzukic knocked down a Miralem Pjanic chipped pass for Higuain to slide in.

Pescara 0-2 Juventus (Half-Time)

Higuain 21, 42 (J)

Pescara: Fiorillo; Zampano, Coda, Campagnaro, Biraghi; Memushaj, Bruno, Muntari, Coulibaly; Brugman, Caprari

Juventus: Neto; Lichtsteiner, Barzagli, Rugani, Asamoah; Marchisio, Pjanic; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain

Ref: Di Bello

