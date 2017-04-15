Montella: ‘Meeting for Milan renewal’

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella will meet the new Milan owners “in the coming days” to discuss a contract renewal.

Yonghong Li’s Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux group finally completed their takeover of the Rossoneri this week, and were in the stands for today’s dramatic 2-2 draw with Inter.

“A renewal? In a few words, I think so,” Montella said in his post-match Press conference.

“I have a contract, we’ll meet in the coming days. I’m the Coach and I’m focused on the end of the season, in my head I know where the team can be improved, but those choices must be left to those who know more about the transfer market than me.

“I think a draw which arrived in this way is a good way to start [for the new owners].”

