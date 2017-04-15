HT: Atalanta surprise Roma

By Football Italia staff

Jasmin Kurtic has given decimated Atalanta a shock half-time lead away to Roma, who look surprisingly sluggish.

Follow all the action as it happens from today’s 10 Serie A games and give your views on the LIVEBLOG.

This was an opportunity for revenge, as the Giallorossi were beaten 2-1 in Bergamo back in November, but star man Papu Gomez sat out a ban with Leonardo Spinazzola, Boukary Drame and Ervin Zukanovic injured, Etrit Berisha and Anthony Mounier had flu. Daniele De Rossi was struggling with an ankle problem, Emerson Palmieri and Alessandro Florenzi sidelined.

Luciano Spalletti celebrated his 400th Serie A game as a Coach. Atalanta had been unbeaten against Roma since a 2-1 Bergamo result in November 2014, winning two and drawing two. Their last defeat at the Olimpico was 3-1 in April 2014.

Atalanta had a big chance within the first couple of minutes, as Hateboer’s angled drive was deflected wide after a Jasmin Kurtic counter.

It was a warning that Roma did not heed, so the visitors broke the deadlock. Andrea Conti dribbled past Antonio Rudiger down the left and pulled back for a low Kurtic volley from 14 yards.

The Giallorossi struggled to create any sort of threat, other than a Daniele De Rossi header straight at the goalkeeper and Mattia Caldara’s decisive tackle on Diego Perotti.

Roma 0-1 Atalanta (Half-Time)

Kurtic 22 (A)

Roma: Szczesny; Rudiger, Manolas, Fazio, Mario Rui; De Rossi, Strootman; Salah, Nainggolan, Perotti; Dzeko

Atalanta: Gollini; Masiello, Caldara, Toloi; Conti, Kessie, Freuler, Hateboer; Kurtic, Cristante; Petagna

Ref: Giacomelli

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.