Inzaghi: 'Lazio should've won'

By Football Italia staff

Simone Inzaghi criticised the referee after a 2-2 draw at Genoa, so Lazio “came back to earn a point, but it still feels like we threw two points away.”

The Aquile twice fought back from a goal down to snatch the 2-2 draw at Marassi.

“Today we did come back to earn a point, but it still feels like we threw two points away,” said Inzaghi in his Press conference.

“Considering the opportunities created, we should’ve won. We weren’t determined enough in front of goal and wasted the chances that would’ve allowed us to win.”

Lazio were furious with the referee over a series of penalty appeals.

“There were three, as in the first half that was a penalty on Keita, then on Marco Parolo it was a penalty and a red card for Nicolas Burdisso and again on Keita.

“Everyone can have an off day, but we were damaged here. We have to look forward, but there’s no point denying the result was influenced by refereeing decisions.

“It’s really disappointing, because these were three fundamental points. While at Cagliari a draw was the right result, today we deserved victory.

“We expected Genoa to be fired up considering the circumstances, but we got increasingly irritated by the referee. We need to analyse why we tend to concede at the first attempt on goal.

“It’s good that we reacted so strongly and Eugenio Lamanna was decisive in the Genoa goal.”

