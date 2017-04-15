Kalinic to miss Inter

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic will be suspended for the Inter game, as he was sent off in the tunnel after the Empoli loss.

The Viola were incensed by the performance of Paolo Mazzoleni in today’s game, as they had two goals disallowed and the visitors were awarded a controversial penalty.

The Tuscan derby ended in controversy with Manuel Pasqual’s 93rd-minute penalty winner, and it appears the anger spilled over into the tunnel.

Kalinic was shown a straight red card for his protestations, and will therefore be suspended for the visit of the Nerazzurri.

