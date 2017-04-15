Inzaghi's Venezia promoted to Serie B

By Football Italia staff

Pippo Inzaghi’s Venezia are celebrating their promotion into Serie B after a 12-year absence and Parma could soon follow.

The Lagunari secured a 1-1 draw with Fano at the Stadio Penzo today, which opened up a 12-point lead over Parma in Lega Pro Girone A.

This is a return to the second flight after 12 years, during which the club has gone bankrupt three times.

The first was in 2005, then in 2009 and the side went under as recently as 2015.

The current Venezia are led by former Roma Vice-President Joe Tacopina, an Italian-American lawyer.

He helped them to promotion from Serie D last season and straight into Serie B a year later with ex-Milan Coach Inzaghi at the helm.

