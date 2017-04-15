‘Six games to change Genoa season’

By Football Italia staff

Ivan Juric says Genoa have “six games to change the face of our season” after a draw with Lazio on his return.

The Coach was sacked earlier in the season, but was reinstated this week after Ivan Juric failed to turn the Grifone’s season around.

Following a 2-2 draw with fourth-place Lazio on his return to the Marassi dugout, the tactician wants to ensure his side kicks on.

“I think we played a good game against a strong side,” Juric said in his post-match Press conference.

“The lads were brave and courageous, I think the draw was fair. We got back to working normally, there was no need to work on the mental level.

“The lads were focused and today they showed they can do well. These last six games are like cup finals, the attitude must be the one we showed today.

“I’m tired but happy, it was really hard to be out. On the last attack it seemed like the past, the crowd were behind us and we still have six games to change the face of our season.”

