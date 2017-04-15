Miha: ‘All our own fault’

By Football Italia staff

Torino Coach Sinisa Mihajlovic fumes “it’s entirely our fault” after a 1-1 draw with relegation strugglers Crotone.

The Granata were 1-0 up at Stadio Grande Torino, but Joe Hart failed to deal with a cross and Simy tapped in a late equaliser.

“There’s a lot of regret, if we didn’t win it’s entirely our fault,” Mihajlovic raged in his post-match Press conference.

“The performance was there and we threw away two points, we missed 10 or 12 chances through our mistakes and saves by their goalkeeper.

“We need to take our chances, that’s what we were missing. We threw away two points even though the performance was there in both halves.

“Our goalkeeper [Joe] Hart didn't have a save to make, we might have risked conceding once in the first half and from then on we dominated, missing a lot of chances. That’s what hurt us.”

Hart could have dealt with the cross better for the equaliser, but Mihajlovic refused to criticise the English international.

“I never get angry because of technical mistakes, I get angry when players go onto the pitch soft and unwilling.

“He [Hart] definitely has some responsibility [for the goal] but that’s normal, when a goalkeeper makes a mistake everyone sees it.

“But [Antonio] Barreca didn’t mark Nalini, then Carlao didn’t anticipate it. For the rest of the game Hart didn’t have a save to make.

“I expected to win without conceding a goal, but as I’ve said we didn’t take our chances and if we didn’t win it’s our own fault.”

