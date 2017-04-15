Martusciello: 'Empoli earned this win'

By Football Italia staff

Giovanni Martusciello praised Empoli for “never letting go even during the darkest times” after their surprise 2-1 win away to Fiorentina.

The Tuscans had scraped just two points from the previous 10 rounds, but this result opened up a five-point gap from Crotone in the relegation zone.

“I thought back to my decisive goal 20 years ago at the Stadio Franchi, but aside from all that, it’s not easy to get three points like this,” the Coach told Sky Sport Italia.

“It’s complicated and we earned this victory with our hunger and sacrifice. We’ve had a vertical plummet down the standings over the last 10 rounds, so this win is very important.

“During difficult moments we never let go and the lads were extraordinary. Even during the darkest times, I always congratulated them for the performances.

“We were penalised by results even when we deserved more.”

