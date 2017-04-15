Dzeko: ‘Enough Juventus talk’

By Football Italia staff

Roma striker Edin Dzeko doesn’t want to talk about Juventus - “I don’t care about them, we dropped two points and that’s it”.

The Giallorossi were held to a 1-1 draw by Atalanta, a result which allowed the Old Lady to move eight points clear at the top of Serie A.

Wojciech Szczesny conceded the Scudetto race after the match, but his teammate doesn’t want to discuss the issue.

“Juventus? I don’t care about them, we dropped two points and that’s it,” Dzeko told reporters after the match.

“In the first half we got it wrong from a physical point of view, we were strong in the second half but unfortunately we didn’t win.

“Can Atalanta top Juventus in Week 34? I’m thinking about Pescara, enough talk of Juventus. We’re still second and we have to look forward.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.