Zdenek Zeman admits “relegation seems to be sealed” after Pescara’s loss to Juventus but “we have to try as long as it’s not mathematically certain”.
The Delfini were beaten 2-0 by the League leaders at the Adriatico, a result which saw the Bianconeri move eight points clear at the top.
“We started pretty well against a Juventus team which has won five or six Scudetti in a row,” Zeman said on Radio Rai.
“We’re also disappointed about the second goal which effectively killed the game off, if we’d gone into the break at 1-0 then we could possibly have had something to hope for.
“Relegation seems to be sealed, but we have to try as long as it’s not mathematically certain. I hope the team can play on par with all the opponents we face after Roma.
“I’m evaluating the players who did well in Serie B last year, the difference this year is between B and A. I hope I can keep the good ones to have a good Serie B campaign.
“We’ll look around for players who can help us.
“Barcelona-Juve? Juventus aren’t like Paris Saint-Germain, I think they’ll maintain their important advantage.”
