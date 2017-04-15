‘Pescara will fight to the end’

By Football Italia staff

Zdenek Zeman admits “relegation seems to be sealed” after Pescara’s loss to Juventus but “we have to try as long as it’s not mathematically certain”.

The Delfini were beaten 2-0 by the League leaders at the Adriatico, a result which saw the Bianconeri move eight points clear at the top.

“We started pretty well against a Juventus team which has won five or six Scudetti in a row,” Zeman said on Radio Rai.

“We’re also disappointed about the second goal which effectively killed the game off, if we’d gone into the break at 1-0 then we could possibly have had something to hope for.

“Relegation seems to be sealed, but we have to try as long as it’s not mathematically certain. I hope the team can play on par with all the opponents we face after Roma.

“I’m evaluating the players who did well in Serie B last year, the difference this year is between B and A. I hope I can keep the good ones to have a good Serie B campaign.

“We’ll look around for players who can help us.

“Barcelona-Juve? Juventus aren’t like Paris Saint-Germain, I think they’ll maintain their important advantage.”

