Sassuolo comeback sinks Samp

Sassuolo fought back from a goal down to beat Sampdoria 2-1, ending their run of five consecutive home defeats.

The Blucerchiati had taken the lead through a frankly bizarre goal, as Matias Silvestre’s shot appeared to be going off target until it bounced off teammate Patrik Schick to loop into the far top corner.

The Samp striker didn’t appear to know much about it.

However, Eusebio Di Francesco’s men fought back after the break with Antonino Ragusa’s counter-attack and a Francesco Acerbi header.

It was a great result, above all considering star man Domenico Berardi was suspended.

