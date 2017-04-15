NEWS
Saturday April 15 2017
Allan: 'Napoli, ignore Roma'
By Football Italia staff

Allan is determined to see off his former club this evening as Napoli host Udinese, but warned his teammates to ignore Roma.

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“I spent three wonderful years at Udinese, but today I am at Napoli and want to win,” the midfielder told Mediaset Premium.

A victory tonight would take Napoli within two points of second place, as Roma were held 1-1 by Atalanta this afternoon.

“We need to look at what we are doing and not worry about Roma’s results. If we do well, then we can finish second, but that means not making a mistake this evening.”

