Thereau: 'Perfect not enough with Napoli'

By Football Italia staff

Cyril Thereau fears Udinese’s “perfect performance might not be enough” to beat Napoli, “who play the best football in Italy.”

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for the line-ups and Liveblog.

“Tonight we need the perfect performance, but that might not necessarily be enough, because we are facing the side that plays the best football in Italy,” the striker told Mediaset Premium.

“For a few years now they have been causing problems for all opponents with their style of play. We come here with a great deal of intensity.”

Thereau’s partner in attack is Colombia international Duvan Zapata, who is coming to the end of his two-year loan deal from Napoli.

“It’ll be a special game for Duvan Zapata and he will give his best for us. He’s relaxed and in top form.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.