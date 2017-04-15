Nicola: 'Torino goal undeserved'

By Football Italia staff

Davide Nicola praised Crotone for their determination, but maintains Torino “did not deserve to score” from their controversial penalty.

The Calabrians recovered from the Andrea Belotti spot-kick to grab a 1-1 draw thanks to Simy.

“Our great strength is in realising we can always hurt the opposition. The problem is, we don’t do it consistently,” the Coach told Sky Sport Italia.

“We are there, with courage and dedication, against a really good side like Torino.

“Strangely, this was the one occasion when Toro did not deserve to score.”

