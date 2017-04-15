Giampaolo: 'Samp could've been worse'

By Football Italia staff

Marco Giampaolo concedes Sampdoria made costly errors in their 2-1 defeat to Sassuolo. “We could’ve lost by a bigger margin.”

The Blucerchiati had lost just one of their previous 10 games and that was against leaders Juventus, but fumbled a lead at the Mapei Stadium.

“We ran into a great Sassuolo side and if we hadn’t been strong mentally, we could’ve lost by a bigger margin,” confessed the Samp Coach to Sky Sport Italia.

“We made a couple of mistakes that we don’t usually make and being unaccustomed recently to defeat, this will certainly hurt.

“I thought the team played with the right spirit, but should’ve done better on some occasions. If you don’t make mistakes, you don’t lose.”

Giampaolo recently penned a new contract with Sampdoria, so does he have regrets at missing out on the Milan job now the Chinese takeover is complete?

“It’s not a regret. It was an opportunity that didn’t come off, but I am happy to be at Samp.”

