Cuadrado: 'Juve level with Barca'

By Football Italia staff

Juan Cuadrado assures Juventus “go to Camp Nou aware that we’re a big club and can play on level terms with Barcelona.”

The Bianconeri won the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final 3-0 in Turin and the decider is on Wednesday night.

“It’s going to be a very difficult match, as always,” Cuadrado told the official Juventus website.

“We know their strength, that they are champions who will certainly be fired up and eager to overturn the result.

“However, we go to Camp Nou aware that we’re a big club and can play on level terms with Barcelona. We must play with organisation, as a unit, to then make the most of any spaces they allow us.”

Max Allegri made surprisingly few changes to his line-up for the 2-0 Serie A victory in Pescara and extended their lead at the top of the table to eight points.

“Today’s win was worth five points and not three, because Roma were held to a draw and we must break further and further away. We knew we had to get a result at all costs, so I am happy.”

Cuadrado provided the assist for Gonzalo Higuain’s opener at the Stadio Adriatico.

“We are starting to get a good understanding going and the same goes for Paulo Dybala. I know that even if I don’t look, they will be in that area for me to pass it to.”

STOP Losing Money On Bad Bets Once And For All. Improve your Betting Performance today With StrataTips.