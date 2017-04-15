HT: Udinese frustrate Napoli

By Football Italia staff

A well-organised Udinese defence has limited Napoli to a great deal of possession, but few real chances in the first half.

Follow all the action as it happens and give your views on the LIVEBLOG.

The Partenopei consolidated third place with a 3-0 thumping of Lazio last week and wanted to keep up the pressure on Roma for the automatic Champions League spot. Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne tried to put aside contract disputes, while Duvan Zapata visited his parent club, almost at the end of a two-year loan deal. Sven Kums, Samir, Seko Fofana and Gabriele Angella didn’t make the trip.

Udinese had scraped one point from their last five trips to the San Paolo, a 3-3 thriller in December 2013, since winning here 2-1 in April 2011.

It took all of 28 seconds for Emmanuel Badu to go into the book for hauling back Mertens, then Marek Hamsik’s shot was always swinging outwards.

Mertens tested Orestis Karnezis from distance and the goalkeeper was alert to intercept Insigne’s assist to Jose Callejon at the far post.

The Partenopei dominated possession, but struggled to find a way through Gigi Del Neri’s organised side. Raul Albiol’s header on to the roof of the net was the only real danger that came from a series of corners.

Insigne drilled wide from the edge of the box and Ali Adnan’s acrobatic interception stopped Callejon turning in at the far stick.

Napoli 0-0 Udinese (Half-Time)

Napoli: Reina; Hysaj, Albiol, Koulibaly, Strinic; Allan, Jorginho, Hamsik; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne

Udinese: Karnezis; Widmer, Danilo, Heurtaux, Ali Adnan; Badu, Hallfredsson, Jankto; De Paul, Duvan Zapata, Thereau

Ref: Massa

