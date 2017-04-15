Balotelli: 'I'd go to Napoli'

By Football Italia staff

Mario Balotelli told fans via social media that Silvio Berlusconi didn’t want him at Milan, but he “would go” to Napoli.

The OGC Nice striker sat down with brother Enock to watch the Rossoneri draw 2-2 with Inter in the Derby della Madonnina.

He then answered fan questions on Instagram after a video where he celebrated the last-gasp equaliser.

“I support Milan and have a fondness for Manchester City, you shouldn’t get angry because of that,” noted SuperMario.

“Why did I throw my Inter jersey on the pitch against Barcelona? I made two or three mistakes in a row, I really wanted to do well and the San Siro crowd started jeering me.

“I was really upset, which is why I reacted that way. But I was only 18 years old, I was a kid.”

As Balotelli has always supported Milan, even when he played with their rivals, why did he leave the club?

“Adriano Galliani wanted me there, but Berlusconi on the other hand… no comment.”

President Berlusconi famously referred to Balotelli as a “bad apple” and criticised his attitude.

The forward already hinted at problems with Berlusconi, because the photo he posted to mark the Chinese takeover of Milan was of Balotelli with CEO Galliani.

“Mauro Icardi is young, scores many goals and has guts, so the Inter fans should be thankful to have him.”

The Italy international has found his form in Ligue 1 with Nice, but could he return to Serie A for Napoli?

“Yes, I’d go to Napoli,” replied Balo.

He was suggested as a potential heir to Gonzalo Higuain, partly because his daughter Pia lives in the city with his ex-girlfriend.

