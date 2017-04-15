Napoli breathe down Roma's necks

By Football Italia staff

Udinese managed to frustrate Napoli for 48 minutes, but eventually capitulated 3-0 as the gap from second-placed Roma closed to two points.

Gigi Del Neri’s side defended stoutly for the first half and limited the hosts to just a series of corners, but Dries Mertens broke the deadlock straight after the restart.

There was a scare as Duvan Zapata’s header bounced off the far post from a corner.

Allan hit a rocket into the roof of the net after pressing Ali Adnan into an error on the edge of the box and Jose Callejon added a third with his scuffed volley.

With Roma held 1-1 by Atalanta earlier today, this means Napoli go into the Easter break only two points behind the Giallorossi and that second automatic Champions League spot.

