NEWS
Saturday April 15 2017
Napoli breathe down Roma's necks
By Football Italia staff

Udinese managed to frustrate Napoli for 48 minutes, but eventually capitulated 3-0 as the gap from second-placed Roma closed to two points.

Gigi Del Neri’s side defended stoutly for the first half and limited the hosts to just a series of corners, but Dries Mertens broke the deadlock straight after the restart.

There was a scare as Duvan Zapata’s header bounced off the far post from a corner.

Allan hit a rocket into the roof of the net after pressing Ali Adnan into an error on the edge of the box and Jose Callejon added a third with his scuffed volley.

With Roma held 1-1 by Atalanta earlier today, this means Napoli go into the Easter break only two points behind the Giallorossi and that second automatic Champions League spot.

Click here for the full match report.

Or see how all today’s 10 Serie A games unfolded on the Liveblog.

