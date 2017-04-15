Callejon: Napoli closing on Roma

By Football Italia staff

Jose Callejon thanked the Napoli fans for “making me feel at home” and is confident they can catch Roma in second place.

The Spaniard was on target in this evening’s 3-0 victory over Udinese at the Stadio San Paolo.

“We play for the fans, for the city and the club as well as ourselves. We always want to do well, tonight it was a deserved victory and we’re in a positive period of form,” Callejon told Mediaset Premium.

“I am happy with what I am doing here at Napoli. From the first day I arrived here, they welcomed me with open arms and I really do feel at home.

“The first half was difficult, Udinese are a compact squad and defend well. We just needed some patience to unlock them and find that breakthrough.”

The gap from Roma and that automatic Champions League spot is now only two points, as the Giallorossi were held 1-1 by Atalanta.

“Roma are close, there are many games to go and their fixture list is complicated on paper, so we’ll see what happens.”

