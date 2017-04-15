Rastelli: 'Extraordinary Cagliari'

By Football Italia staff

Massimo Rastelli hailed an “extraordinary campaign” for Cagliari despite their injury problems after a 4-0 thrashing of Chievo.

Joao Pedro bagged a brace today with Marco Borriello and Marco Sau also on target for the newly-promoted club.

“It was a good day, we will now enjoy a relaxing Easter,” the Coach told Rai Sport.

“We put in a strong performance in terms of intensity, finishing and goals. It was 3-0 by half-time, so we tried to control the situation and definitively finish it off.

“We have the points that we deserve this season, the team has done so much despite the many and often very serious injuries we’ve had to deal with.

“It has been an extraordinary campaign and now we’ll try to climb a few more places to put the icing on the cake. We are motivated, we’re professionals and always want to give our best every weekend.”

