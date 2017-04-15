Di Francesco: 'Decision end of April'

By Football Italia staff

Eusebio Di Francesco was pleased to end the home losing streak and feels Sassuolo have learned from this season, but his future remains in doubt.

The Neroverdi had lost five home fixtures in a row until today’s comeback to beat Sampdoria 2-1.

“Conceding a goal like the one off Patrik Schick shows you what a weird season it has been,” shrugged the Coach on Sky Sport Italia.

Samp took the lead when Matias Silvestre’s wayward shot took a massive deflection off Schick to loop into the far top corner.

“This year we’ve dealt with incredible injuries and bits of bad luck. Today we didn’t even have a reserve goalkeeper available.

“The team has put in quality performances recently, but without getting the result. I am happy to see our young players develop and grow.

“I don’t know if it was a pre-season training issue, but certainly the extra Europa League games affected us. We learned from this experience and won’t make the same mistakes in future.”

Di Francesco has been heavily linked with the Fiorentina job next season, so is he leaving Sassuolo?

“We need to reflect on many things. At the end of April, we will meet up and figure things out.”

