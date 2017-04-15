Del Neri: 'Udinese tactical errors'

By Football Italia staff

Gigi Del Neri rued an “error of positioning” that allowed Napoli to break through against a well-drilled Udinese.

The Friulani had defended stoically in the first half, allowing practically no genuine scoring opportunities, but when Dries Mertens broke through straight after the restart, it opened the floodgates.

Allan pressed Ali Adnan into an error and blasted home a second before Jose Callejon’s scuffed volley for 3-0.

“We hit the post on a potential equaliser and conceded a second goal moments later, so it’s not as if we were out of the game.

“We did make a tactical error, one of movement and positioning, so the opening goal was avoidable. We know Napoli are in great shape and tend to press aggressively, so we kept them under control in the first half.

“Unfortunately the quality of Napoli did find a way through and the second goal was a blow, as Ali Adnan slipped and Allan wasn’t going to let him get away with it.

“Our plan is to build some foundations for the future, as this club has in its DNA a challenge for Europe and something more than mere Serie A safety.”

