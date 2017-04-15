Sarri: 'Napoli more mature now'

By Football Italia staff

Maurizio Sarri saw an increased maturity and patience from Napoli as they picked Udinese apart 3-0, but warned Roma remain in front.

The Partenopei were frustrated in the first half, but Dries Mertens, Allan and Jose Callejon sealed the eventual 3-0 victory.

This allowed them to close the gap from second-placed Roma to just two points going into the Easter weekend.

“We did well throughout the game, including the first half against a side in good shape that was clammed up. We just missed a little more determination and patience to finish the chances,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“Udinese had 11 points from their last five rounds, which made it a complicated match. It was by no means to be taken for granted that we’d be able to break down this Udinese side.”

Roma are two points in front now, having drawn 1-1 with Atalanta, and on paper their run-in is tougher than Napoli’s.

“It’s all just as it was before. If we fall into the journalist’s trap of thinking the week is easier because we’re two points away or harder if we are four points away, then we become immoral.

“We mustn’t let ourselves be swayed by results week by week. We’ve got a remarkable number of points and are doing very well. Unfortunately it doesn’t all depend on us, but we have to do what we can.

“You can predict all you like, but the moment something doesn’t go to plan, you have to change everything. There are six games left, all of them distinct and different, and we must approach them all one at a time.

“Our tally of points is extraordinary to me, yet Roma are still ahead of us, so clearly they’ve done more.”

Sarri was asked about an appeal to President Aurelio De Laurentiis to lock down Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne to new contracts.

“I am in no position to appeal for anything. I just said these two lads are representative of this team’s run and if we want to continue building that work, then it’s right they remain. If we don’t want to carry on that particular approach, then they should go.

“This is a group of lads who are easy to involve in an idea of football. Perhaps at times we do it too much, as when we leave the usual music score, we get a little lost.

“I see the team growing in terms of mentality and character. Tonight they had patience in the moment when it was difficult to find a breakthrough and there was no frustration or irritation. That’s a good sign for the future.

“This season we’ve rotated the squad more, I hope this sharpness can continue to the end of the season, though I also know fitness levels are not so predictable and depend on numerous factors.”

Did Sarri feel even prouder of his Napoli’s results against Juventus after seeing the Bianconeri crush Barcelona 3-0 in a Champions League quarter-final?

“A victory and a draw in three days against Juve is no mean feat. Maybe it was better to do it the other way round, seeing as the Coppa Italia victory still wasn’t enough to qualify for the Final, but those performances and results made me see what my team could achieve.”

