Barcelona: 'We'd like Deulofeu back'

By Football Italia staff

Barcelona director Robert Fernandez confirmed “we are undoubtedly considering a Gerard Deulofeu recall for next season.”

The winger is currently on loan at Milan, via Everton, where he has rediscovered his confidence and form.

However, the Blaugrana still have a buy-back clause worth €12m to bring him back from Everton over the summer.

“We are undoubtedly considering a Deulofeu recall for next season,” Robert told TV3 in Spain.

“Of course we are contemplating activating the option so he can play for Barça next term.”

The 23-year-old’s form since joining Milan in January has been so good that he was called up by Spain and broke his senior international duck.

Milan have hinted they would gladly take Deulofeu next season either on another loan or by trying to buy him.

The club takeover by Chinese investor Yonghong Li was finally completed this week, so there can be greater clarity on the transfer strategy going forward.

