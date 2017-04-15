Donadoni tells off Pulgar

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Donadoni believes Bologna “deserved three points” away to Palermo, but gave Erick Pulgar a lecture on losing his cool.

Pulgar saw red for insulting the referee just 25 minutes into the game, yet his teammates held out with 10 men for a goalless draw at the Stadio Barbera.

“We started with the attitude I wanted and had two great chances, but clearly down to 10 against 11 it was all a bit more complicated,” Donadoni told Sky Sport Italia.

“We were naïve, because when you have those chances, you have to put the ball in the net. As the heat got more intense and we were a man down, it became more and more difficult.

“You can’t say we didn’t create scoring opportunities, but at one point it was as if their goalkeeper had a target on his chest that everyone was aiming for.

“Pulgar should not have gotten himself into that situation. I had told him on the way on to the pitch to make sure he didn’t get wound up by his opponents. He needs to learn to deal with tension.”

